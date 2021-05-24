Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.