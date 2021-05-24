Basic Attention Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $331.02 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001603 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $846.11 million and $331.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 48.4% against the dollar.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,931,132 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

