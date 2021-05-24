Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.39 million and the lowest is $29.81 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $123.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 998,552 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 959,979 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

