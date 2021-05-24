Barclays Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

