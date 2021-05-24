Barclays Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $87.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

