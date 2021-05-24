Barclays Increases Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £100

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,724 ($127.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,228.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,820.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 5,946 ($77.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,758 ($127.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $2.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

