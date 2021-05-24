Barclays Increases Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $17.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Diversey stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $40,707,000.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

