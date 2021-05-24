Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Banner worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 268,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $3,200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Banner stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

