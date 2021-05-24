Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,323 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in TransAlta by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 918,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,668 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAlta by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

