Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of Sotera Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

