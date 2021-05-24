Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

PEGA stock opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.32 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

