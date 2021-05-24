Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 133,151 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 133,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

