Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 27,453 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,635,000 after buying an additional 227,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $202.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its 200-day moving average is $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $204.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.