Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$122.00 to C$136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMO. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$124.08.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$63.62 and a 12-month high of C$124.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.49.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

