Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.69.

BMO stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

