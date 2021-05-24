Bank of America Begins Coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of THG stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,318,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

