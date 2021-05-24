Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.75.

BAND stock opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $995,134. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bandwidth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

