Bandera Partners Llc Sells 7,022 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $85,258.59.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $288,854.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31.

Shares of BBQ stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBQ. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

