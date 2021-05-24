Band Protocol Price Tops $7.96 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $163.22 million and approximately $112.65 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.96 or 0.00020733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00902720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.91 or 0.09212893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00083365 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

