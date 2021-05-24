Bancor (BNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $313.25 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $751.36 million and $313.25 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One Bancor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00010925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.17 or 0.00861830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.55 or 0.08498932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079366 BTC.

Bancor Coin Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 194,872,609 coins. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Bancor Coin Trading

