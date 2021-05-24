Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.96 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.