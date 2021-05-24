BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 519.80 ($6.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.19. The firm has a market cap of £16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 587.33 ($7.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

