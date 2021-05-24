B. Riley Raises The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $92.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

