AXPR Price Up 103.5% Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 103.5% against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $744,408.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

