Axis DeFi Trading Down 65.3% Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.72 million and $164,373.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.57 or 0.00848005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.21 or 0.08296003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.