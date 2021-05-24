Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States."

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

