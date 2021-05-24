Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $77.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
