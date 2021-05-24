Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Truist started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.72.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $11.76 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.