Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. 11,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

