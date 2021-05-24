AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Lessened by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,252 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $227,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $16,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,457.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,472.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,271.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,074.45 and a 12 month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.05.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

