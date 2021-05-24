Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Macquarie currently has $70.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $109.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATHM. Benchmark raised Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.94. Autohome has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,010,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 409,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 102,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

