Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 105,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

