Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ATDRY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 105,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

