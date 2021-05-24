Auctus One Day Trading Volume Hits $61,240.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $61,240.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00079598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00894096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.09163715 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,781,190 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.