AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,587,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,128,856. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.