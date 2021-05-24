ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

