Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $145.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

