Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.71. 10,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,416. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.