Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,128.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,128 ($67.00) and last traded at GBX 5,116 ($66.84), with a volume of 41940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,078 ($66.34).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

The company has a market cap of £22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,701.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,917.58.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

