Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.71. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.51 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford news, CAO Mark Nunneley sold 15,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $121,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,413 shares in the company, valued at $275,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $438,248. 66.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Ashford in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

