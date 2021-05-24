Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post sales of $1.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $27.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $35.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.77 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $416.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $137.23 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $119.11 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

