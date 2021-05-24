Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AHKSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Asahi Kasei has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.