Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 66,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $144.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.