Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,996 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $262.81 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.72 and its 200-day moving average is $221.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

