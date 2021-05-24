Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,869 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 896 shares of company stock worth $97,658. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.