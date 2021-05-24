Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,056,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 760.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after purchasing an additional 251,296 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Okta by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $238.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.08. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

