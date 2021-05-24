Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 340 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $210.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $215.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

