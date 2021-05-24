Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,487 shares of company stock worth $5,964,768 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

YUM opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

