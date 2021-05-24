Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 38,538 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

