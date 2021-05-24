Arianee Market Cap Achieves $30.39 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Arianee has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $30.39 million and approximately $2,650.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arianee coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00373479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00188336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00872642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

