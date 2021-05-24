Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 41.3% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $363,070.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00401723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00181722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.08 or 0.00742038 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

