Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.64 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after buying an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,826,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

